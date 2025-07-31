GVSETS 2025 returns to Detroit in August as the largest U.S. event focused on military ground vehicles

Press Release

DETROIT, Mich. The 17th annual Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering and Technology Symposium (GVSETS) will take place August 12-14, 2025, returning as the country's largest event focused solely on military ground vehicle innovation.

The 2025 GVSETS -- hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Michigan Chapter, is set to bring together Army leaders, warfighters, defense suppliers and strategists, policymakers, engineers, and academic researchers from across the country. Over 3,000 attendees will hear exclusive modernization updates from senior officials with U.S. Army TACOM, PEO GCS, PEO CS&CSS, NGCV CTF, DEVCOM GVSC, and ACC-Detroit Arsenal as they explore game-changing technologies and engage directly with decision-makers driving billion-dollar military programs.

GVSETS also provides a rare opportunity for organizations to submit technical white papers and present research that addresses real Army capability gaps. Topics include autonomy, AI, digital engineering, MOSA, M&S, additive manufacturing, materials, power, human performance, and contested and predictive logistics.

For additional information visit https://ndia-mich.org/events/gvsets