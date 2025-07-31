Military Embedded Systems

GVSETS 2025 returns to Detroit in August as the largest U.S. event focused on military ground vehicles

Press Release

July 31, 2025

GVSETS 2025 returns to Detroit in August as the largest U.S. event focused on military ground vehicles

DETROIT, Mich. The 17th annual Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering and Technology Symposium (GVSETS) will take place August 12-14, 2025, returning as the country's largest event focused solely on military ground vehicle innovation. 

The 2025 GVSETS -- hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Michigan Chapter, is set to bring together Army leaders, warfighters, defense suppliers and strategists, policymakers, engineers, and academic researchers from across the country. Over 3,000 attendees will hear exclusive modernization updates from senior officials with U.S. Army TACOM, PEO GCS, PEO CS&CSS, NGCV CTF, DEVCOM GVSC, and ACC-Detroit Arsenal as they explore game-changing technologies and engage directly with decision-makers driving billion-dollar military programs.

GVSETS also provides a rare opportunity for organizations to submit technical white papers and present research that addresses real Army capability gaps. Topics include autonomy, AI, digital engineering, MOSA, M&S, additive manufacturing, materials, power, human performance, and contested and predictive logistics.

For additional information visit https://ndia-mich.org/events/gvsets

Featured Companies

NDIA

Avionics
Press Release
VersaLogic Releases Rugged M.2 Series of Expansion Cards

November 05, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via GE
News
GE propulsion system selected for Shield AI X-BAT drone

November 06, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy BAE Systems
News
Electronic warfare tool delivered to U.S. Air Force

November 06, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Press Release
SINTRONES’ ABOX-5220/5221 Advances Edge AI for Enhanced Battlefield Transparency and Proactive Defense

November 03, 2025

More A.I.