AI tool for battlefield garners U.S. Army agreement

News

November 14, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

TURKU, Finland. Artificial intelligence (AI) company MarshallAI has signed a cooperation agreement with the U.S. Army under which the pair will further develop the MarshallAI platform, which was designed to analyze the battlefield environment on behalf of a soldier in order to free up resources for the execution of other pressing tasks.

The most recent pact, which will run for a year, is a continuation of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) international xTech Global AI Challenge, during which MarshallAI was declared the winner. The 2021 competition was held to discover teams that invented AI-based innovations to improve the performance of the different service organizations. 

According to the latest cooperation agreement, the MarshallAI platform can -- among other things -- gather information about the environment, including sounds and activity in the radio frequencies, thereby freeing human resources and enabling more informed real-time decisions. 

 

