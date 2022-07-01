AI simulation software contract awarded to CAE USA by Air Force

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration WASHINGTON, D.C. The Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded CAE USA a three-year contract to develop a prototype software emulator that uses artificial intelligence to help personnel test tactics and scenarios, according to a company statement.

Under the terms of the contract, CAE USA will develop the software emulator for the White Force Cell supporting the U.S. Air Force Distributed Mission Operations Center (DMOC). Specifically, the software is aimed at creating a more accurate presentation and interaction of synthetic forces and capabilities across a multi-domain environment for the purposes of DMOC training.

The prototype is part of an initiative with the Space Technology Advanced Research - Fast-tracking Innovative Software and Hardware (STAR-FISH). As part of the initiative, CAE USA will develop software that will simulate both current and future capabilities and threats, both in the physical and the digital environment.