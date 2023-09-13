Deep learning video tracking technology launched by Chess Dynamics

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HORSHAM, England. Chess Dynamics has introduced Deep Embedded Feature Tracking (DEFT), a real-time video tracking technology that aims to improve accuracy in complex surveillance situations, according to a company statement.

DEFT uses deep learning methodologies based on a comprehensive model of a target, allowing the system to locate dynamic entities such as drones or vehicles more effectively, even when they are temporarily hidden from view, the statement reads.

The technology is designed to work in tandem with AI-driven target detection systems, enhancing object identification and classification for multiple target types such as multi-rotor drones, ships, and land vehicles, the company says, adding that as the tracking progresses, the model continuously adjusts to improve its understanding of the target.