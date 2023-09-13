Military Embedded Systems

Deep learning video tracking technology launched by Chess Dynamics

News

September 13, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Deep learning video tracking technology launched by Chess Dynamics

HORSHAM, England. Chess Dynamics has introduced Deep Embedded Feature Tracking (DEFT), a real-time video tracking technology that aims to improve accuracy in complex surveillance situations, according to a company statement.

DEFT uses deep learning methodologies based on a comprehensive model of a target, allowing the system to locate dynamic entities such as drones or vehicles more effectively, even when they are temporarily hidden from view, the statement reads.

The technology is designed to work in tandem with AI-driven target detection systems, enhancing object identification and classification for multiple target types such as multi-rotor drones, ships, and land vehicles, the company says, adding that as the tracking progresses, the model continuously adjusts to improve its understanding of the target.

Categories
A.I. - Deep Learning
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
A.I. - Machine Learning
Topic Tags
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms