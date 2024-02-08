Neousys' Rugged Jetson Orin NX Computers Empower AI Upgrade for Existing x86 Infrastructure PCs

Product

Photo courtesy Neousys

TAIPEI, Taiwan. Neousys Technology, a leading provider of rugged edge AI computers, has unveiled an innovative line of Jetson Orin NX Computers designed to enhance AI capabilities in existing rule-based machine vision or surveillance systems.

The line comes with two form factor options, including two intelligent frame grabbers, the PCIe-NX150 series, and two flattop heatsink edge AI computers, the NRU-150-FT series. Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX system-on-module, the products offer 100 TOPS inference performance, along with 4x 2.5GbE PoE+ or 6x USB3 ports providing full bandwidth to support cameras.

Instead of replacing existing x86 infrastructure PCs, the PCIe-NX150 and NRU-150-FT series aim to add AI capability with full camera bandwidth through seamless integration. The intelligent frame grabber, the PCIe-NX150 series is a single-slot, half-length PCIe card ideal for existing 19” rack mounts or expansion box PCs. It also features non-throttling performance with Orin NX operating at 20W TDP mode up to 60°C operating temperature and is compatible with both Windows and Linux host computers.

On the other hand, the NRU-150-FT series features a flattop heatsink for easy in-cabinet deployment. Designed to be mounted inside sealed cabinet enclosure surfaces for conduction cooling, it is particularly well-suited for challenging environments, including those with dust, metal particles, or fluids, such as food, chemical, metal factories, and roadside cabinets. It also supports an additional 1GbE for communication with existing x86-based infrastructure PCs.

"The PCIe-NX150 series and NRU-150-FT series feature innovative edge AI form factors with rugged operation, camera connectivity, and AI performance. This makes them ideal systems for enabling edge inspections in factories, roadsides, or agriculture using existing x86 infrastructure PCs," said Kaichu Wu, product manager at Neousys Technology.

Learn more about:

Intelligent Jetson Orin™ NX Frame Grabber with 4x PoE+ ports PCIe-NX154PoE:

https://www.neousys-tech.com/en/product/product-lines/machine-vision/pcie-nx154poe-jetson-orin-nx-frame-grabber-card

https://www.neousys-tech.com/en/product/product-lines/machine-vision/pcie-nx154poe-jetson-orin-nx-frame-grabber-card Intelligent Jetson Orin™ NX Frame Grabber with 6x USB 3.2 ports PCIe-NX156U3:

https://www.neousys-tech.com/en/product/product-lines/machine-vision/pcie-nx156u3-jetson-orin-nx-frame-grabber-card

https://www.neousys-tech.com/en/product/product-lines/machine-vision/pcie-nx156u3-jetson-orin-nx-frame-grabber-card Jetson Orin™ NX Edge AI Computer with 4x 2.5GbE PoE+/ 6x USB 3.2 ports and Flattop Heatsink, NRU-154PoE-FT and NRU-156U3-FT:

https://www.neousys-tech.com/en/product/product-lines/edge-ai-gpu-computing/nvidia-jetson/nvidia-jetson-embedded/nru-154poe-156u3-ft