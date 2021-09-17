Supercomputing platform from Penguin Computing to be installed at several DoD sites

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

TrueHPC rack--Image provided by Penguin Computing.

FREMONT Calif. Penguin Computing (a division of SMART Global Holdings) has won two contracts totaling $68 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP) to supply its TrueHPC supercomputing platform, plus managed services and high-performance storage, to the Navy and Air Force Research Laboratory DSRC [DoD Supercomputing Resource Center] sites.

The TrueHPC supercomputing platform, according to the Penguin Computing announcement, is aimed at handling such computationally challenging problems as fluid dynamics, chemistry and materials science, electromagnetics and acoustics, and climate/weather/ocean modeling and simulation. Also included in the contract is the expectation that Penguin Computing’s managed services team will assist the DoD to identify emerging technologies and enabling DoD teams to focus on their research.

The Penguin Computing HPC resources will provide a combined total of over 365,000 cores, more than 775 terabytes of memory, and a total of 47 petabytes of high-performance storage including over 5 petabytes of high-performance flash storage. Taken together, say company officials, the two systems will enable a peak performance of over 17.6 petaFLOPs.

According to the terms of the contract, the two TrueHPC systems are scheduled to enter service early in 2022.