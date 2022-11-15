AI software deal will enhance U.S. Air Force mission readiness and availability

Military Embedded Systems

November 15, 2022

PASADENA, Calif. Artificial-intelligence (AI) company Virtualitics announced a partnership with U.S. Air Force command Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) to establish a Center of Excellence focused on delivering AI-enabled software solutions for bomber and missile weapon systems to increase aircraft availability and mission readiness. 

According to the announcement of the deal, AFGSC will use the Virtualitics AI software to predict aircraft failure and raise mission-capable rates; the AI algorithm matches technicians to the right job and proactively addresses critical  issues during routine maintenance to avoid unplanned downtime while keeping mission-critical aircraft ready to fly . 

Maj. General Jeff  Taliaferro, U.S. Air Force (Ret), said that it will benefit the entire command to know in advance that an aircraft will need a major repair: "Virtualitics makes it possible for not only improved day-to-day decisions but even more importantly deployment decisions." 

