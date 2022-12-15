AI/ML project from Palantir gets $10.1 million contract extension from U.S. Army

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

PALO ALTO, Calif. Software-engineering firm Palantir won a modification to an existing contract with the U.S. Army -- the modification is in the amount of $10.1 million -- to conduct research and development services in the area of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The most recent contract and this extension enables the Army to continue to use Palantir’s software to support soldiers, the data science community, and AI companies with AI/ML research and development within the Defense Department.

These moves extend a partnership between Palantir and the Army launched in 2018 to deliver operational data and AI capabilities; since the beginning of this pact, Palantir’s platform has handled the integration, management, and deployment of data and AI model training to all armed services and special operators worldwide.

Work under this contract modification will be done in Palo Alto and is expected to conclude in May 2023.