Military Embedded Systems

AI/ML sensors demonstrated for German army by Hensoldt

News

July 05, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI/ML sensors demonstrated for German army by Hensoldt
Photo courtesy Hensoldt

OBERKOCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt demonstrated the operational capabilities of land-based networked sensors powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), including the technology demonstration vehicle "MUV," at the German Army Combat Training Centre (GÜZ), according to a company statement.

In a non-controlled application scenario, machine learning algorithms were deployed to detect and classify objects using the "Ceretron" computing unit, which was able to detect real camouflaged combat vehicles under attack, reconnoitre them, and transfer them assisted to a networked command-and-control information system, the statement reads.

AI-supported reconnaissance assisted in passing targets between individual workstations of the vehicle. Networking laser alarms, reconnaissance optronics, all-round vision, and distributing information in the network between multiple vehicles and command posts allowed for automatic resolution of several threat alarms, the company says.

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Cognitive Radar
A.I. - Deep Learning
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms