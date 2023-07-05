AI/ML sensors demonstrated for German army by Hensoldt

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Hensoldt

OBERKOCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt demonstrated the operational capabilities of land-based networked sensors powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), including the technology demonstration vehicle "MUV," at the German Army Combat Training Centre (GÜZ), according to a company statement.

In a non-controlled application scenario, machine learning algorithms were deployed to detect and classify objects using the "Ceretron" computing unit, which was able to detect real camouflaged combat vehicles under attack, reconnoitre them, and transfer them assisted to a networked command-and-control information system, the statement reads.

AI-supported reconnaissance assisted in passing targets between individual workstations of the vehicle. Networking laser alarms, reconnaissance optronics, all-round vision, and distributing information in the network between multiple vehicles and command posts allowed for automatic resolution of several threat alarms, the company says.