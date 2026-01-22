Artificial intelligence platform provider AIM wins $4.9 million Air Force contract

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy AIM REDMOND, Wash. Artificial intelligence (AI) platform provider AIM announced the award of $4.9 million in contracts with the U.S. Air Force for remote base and airfield construction and repair, under which the AIM platform enables the fully autonomous operations needed for rapid airfield damage recovery (RADR) operations.

The company announcement states that its AI-powered platform for heavy machinery enables machines to operate without human oversight for repairs, construction, and maintenance of runways, terrains, and bases in the event of airfield damage. AIM also says that its technology enables real-time mapping of landscapes, automated navigation, GPS-enabled or -denied driving, gathering of detailed data and analytics, and intelligently linked vehicle operation.

AIM officials say that when used for RADR operations, AIM-enabled machines first conduct a rapid damage assessment using a suite of high-tech sensors to create a 3D map of the airfield; the fully autonomous machines then remove hazardous debris and ordnance without putting Air Force personnel in harm’s way and the final step is that AIM-enabled bulldozers and excavators repair the airfield and remotely return it to operation.