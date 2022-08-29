AR/VR will drive growth in military simulation & training market, report finds

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo credit: U.S. Army AMSTERDAM. The military's use of virtual training with simulators is increasing, driven by developments in augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) in terms of features, user experience, 360-degree graphics, surrounding sounds, and haptics, according to a new study by Market Forecast, "Military Simulation and Virtual Training -- Market and Technology Forecast to 2030."

The study authors found that interoperable modules used for military training can run on web-based platforms and cloud computing, which eases the development of training modules and simulation libraries, adding and retrieving modules according to need. Additionally, the study reveals that the technology has become so advanced that soldiers from different geographic locations can simultaneously practice a single training session; in fact, NATO countries and their allies are aggressive in training teams from various geographical locations using virtual training modules.

While in the past, cost-effectiveness was a major driver of the military AR/VR training market, current trends are focused on generating multiple feedbacks from a single data point, which helps trainers to analyze individual and team performance and make improvements in real time.

Currently experiencing high demand for this type of military training are the U.S., Europe, India, China, Russia, Korea, and Japan.

