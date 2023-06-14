Augmented reality system for fire control to be developed for U.S. Army by BANC3

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy BANC3

PRINCETON, New Jersey. BANC3 has won a multi-year Phase III contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to develop an augmented reality (AR)/mixed reality (MR) fire control system for the Mounted Machine Optic (MMO), compatible with the high-explosive, dual-purpose airburst ammunition programming unit, the company announced in a statement.

The AR/MR system is designed to improve the existing fire control mechanisms, and will capitalize on AR capabilities developed through the completion of the SBIR Phase I and II contract work, "AR/MR for Live Fire Ranges," the company says. The past work includes the development of a standalone optical see-through head-mounted display that displays virtual targets and simulated environmental occlusions for soldier marksmanship training.

Under this contract, BANC3 will explore further applications of AR/MR technology in military logistics, inventory management, and other areas. The company's AR/MR solutions have been used in a range of sectors, including government, enterprise, and commercial markets for training, remote assistance/field support, and maintenance, the statement reads.