Augmented reality system for fire control to be developed for U.S. Army by BANC3

June 14, 2023

Photo courtesy BANC3

PRINCETON, New Jersey. BANC3 has won a multi-year Phase III contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to develop an augmented reality (AR)/mixed reality (MR) fire control system for the Mounted Machine Optic (MMO), compatible with the high-explosive, dual-purpose airburst ammunition programming unit, the company announced in a statement.

The AR/MR system is designed to improve the existing fire control mechanisms, and will capitalize on AR capabilities developed through the completion of the SBIR Phase I and II contract work, "AR/MR for Live Fire Ranges," the company says. The past work includes the development of a standalone optical see-through head-mounted display that displays virtual targets and simulated environmental occlusions for soldier marksmanship training.

Under this contract, BANC3 will explore further applications of AR/MR technology in military logistics, inventory management, and other areas. The company's AR/MR solutions have been used in a range of sectors, including government, enterprise, and commercial markets for training, remote assistance/field support, and maintenance, the statement reads.

