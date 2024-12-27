Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous-systems ethics to be explored by DARPA program

News

December 27, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Logo courtesy DARPA

ARLINGTON, Va. The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is conducting a program of research into evaluating the ability of autonomous weapons systems to follow human-like ethical norms. 

Using a variety of approaches, selected performers in the Autonomy Standards and Ideals with Military Operational Values (ASIMOV) program will work with DARPA teams to develop benchmarks to objectively and quantitatively measure the ethical difficulty of future autonomy use cases and readiness of autonomous systems to perform in those use cases within the context of military operational values. 

The DARPA announcement of the program asserts that "ASIMOV is not developing autonomous systems or algorithms for autonomous systems" but is intending to "meaningfully evaluate the ethical difficulty of specific military scenarios and the ability of autonomous systems to perform ethically within those scenarios."

The announcement names the seven participants as CoVar, LLC; Kitware, Inc.; Lockheed Martin; RTX Technology Research Center; SAAB, Inc.; Systems & Technology Research, LLC; and the University of New South Wales.

The ASIMOV program will strive to create the ethical autonomy common language to enable the Developmental Testing/Operational Testing (DT/OT) community to meaningfully evaluate the ethical difficulty of specific military scenarios and the ability of autonomous systems to perform ethically within those scenarios. ASIMOV participants will develop prototype generative modeling environments to rapidly explore scenario iterations and variability across a spectrum of increasing ethical difficulties.

The endgame, according to DARPA: ASIMOV will build the foundation for defining the benchmark by which future autonomous systems may be gauged. DARPA officials say that the ASIMOV program will include an ethical, legal, and societal implications group to advise performers and provide guidance throughout the program.

Featured Companies

U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

675 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203-2114
Website
Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Lufthansa Technik AG – Jan Brandes
News
Aircraft protection system from Elbit Systems chosen for German government A350

December 26, 2024

More Avionics
A.I.
Logo courtesy DARPA
News
Autonomous-systems ethics to be explored by DARPA program

December 27, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Akima
News
IT services contract with Akima signed by U.S. Indo-Pacific command

December 10, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
ICEYE image
News
Satellites aim to expand Earth-imaging technology

December 26, 2024

More Comms