Military Embedded Systems

European Defence Agency, industry meet to discuss AI in military testing

News

October 21, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

European Defence Agency, industry meet to discuss AI in military testing
Image via EDA

LINKÖPING, Sweden. The European Defence Agency (EDA) convened military experts, researchers, and industry professionals recently to advance efforts in testing and evaluation (T&E) for military capabilities, the agency announced in a statement.

The Fourth Test and Evaluation Community Days Conference gathered more than 100 participants from 18 EU Member States to discuss the future of T&E, focusing on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing defence testing. Attendees shared insights on interoperability challenges, lessons learned from the war in Ukraine, and the growing importance of big data in decision-making processes, the statement reads.

Key discussions centered around the development of the European Defence Test and Evaluation Base (DTEB), an IT platform aimed at mapping available test centres and resources across the EU, the agency says. The event, co-organized with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, included visits to test centers in Karlsborg and Linköping.

Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Deep Learning
Avionics
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
News
Rapita Systems to showcase AdaCore’s GNAT Pro for Rust at HISC

October 17, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Teledyne FLIR
News
Black Hornet 4 nano-drones to be delivered to U.S. Army by Teledyne FLIR Defense

October 22, 2024

More Unmanned
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Thales Alenia Space
News
Radar satellites added to IRIDE Earth observation constellation by Thales

October 17, 2024

More Comms