European Defence Agency, industry meet to discuss AI in military testing

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via EDA

LINKÖPING, Sweden. The European Defence Agency (EDA) convened military experts, researchers, and industry professionals recently to advance efforts in testing and evaluation (T&E) for military capabilities, the agency announced in a statement.

The Fourth Test and Evaluation Community Days Conference gathered more than 100 participants from 18 EU Member States to discuss the future of T&E, focusing on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing defence testing. Attendees shared insights on interoperability challenges, lessons learned from the war in Ukraine, and the growing importance of big data in decision-making processes, the statement reads.

Key discussions centered around the development of the European Defence Test and Evaluation Base (DTEB), an IT platform aimed at mapping available test centres and resources across the EU, the agency says. The event, co-organized with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, included visits to test centers in Karlsborg and Linköping.