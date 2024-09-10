Military Embedded Systems

GDIT acquires Iron EagleX to bolster AI, cyber, and cloud offerings

News

September 10, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via GDIT

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) will acquire Iron EagleX, Inc. (IEX), a provider of artificial intelligence, cyber, software development, and cloud services for Special Operations Forces and the intelligence community, the company announced in a statement.

The acquisition is intended to boost GDIT’s portfolio of mission-critical solutions, particularly in AI/ML, cybersecurity, and cloud services, the statement reads. GDIT will integrate IEX’s workforce to support defense and intelligence operations, the company adds.

This move is part of GDIT’s broader strategy to invest in advanced technologies and expand its capabilities for national security missions, the company says.

Featured Companies

General Dynamics Information Technology

3150 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA
Website
[email protected]
Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
A.I. - Big Data
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Unmanned
Press Release
Defense Tech Startup Darkhive Secures $21 Million Series A Investment Led By Ten Eleven Ventures

September 10, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image via GDIT
News
GDIT acquires Iron EagleX to bolster AI, cyber, and cloud offerings

September 10, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
NAVAIR photo
News
Cybersecurity and network updates coming for Navy's E-2D aircraft

September 09, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
News
CJADC2 wide area network for U.S. Space Systems Command to be developed by Sev1Tech

September 10, 2024

More Comms