GDIT acquires Iron EagleX to bolster AI, cyber, and cloud offerings

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via GDIT FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) will acquire Iron EagleX, Inc. (IEX), a provider of artificial intelligence, cyber, software development, and cloud services for Special Operations Forces and the intelligence community, the company announced in a statement.

The acquisition is intended to boost GDIT’s portfolio of mission-critical solutions, particularly in AI/ML, cybersecurity, and cloud services, the statement reads. GDIT will integrate IEX’s workforce to support defense and intelligence operations, the company adds.

This move is part of GDIT’s broader strategy to invest in advanced technologies and expand its capabilities for national security missions, the company says.