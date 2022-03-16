Maritime surveillance AI developed by startup receives $5M investment

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. AUSTIN, Texas. Artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Modern Intelligence has secured a $5 million seed round that will be used to deliver and test the company's AI-based maritime surveillance solution to defense users at Naval Special Warfare's Trident Specter exercise this summer and on the companies' low-data AI research.

Cutlass, Modern Intelligence's pioneering AI product, is designed to bring modular AI to every maritime problem by performing real-time sensor fusion. The company claims it is a "turnkey AI solution" intended to allow existing military hardware and command & control systems to track, analyze, and learn about their maritime targets.

Company officials claim that Modern Intelligence's research techniques aim to learn about the targets they are to acquire rather than memorize them. The company is therefore attempting to build low-data AI to achieve better explainability and reliability for the Department of Defense.

Modern Intelligence's advisory board consists of three AI and defense experts: Hon. Ellen Lord, the former Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisitions and Sustainment and former CEO of Textron Systems; Jason Yosinski, co-founder of Uber AI Labs; and Jacqueline Tame, former Deputy Director of the DoD's Joint AI Centerand a former member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.