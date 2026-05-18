2026 USSOCOM Capability Demonstration live, May 20 in Tampa

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SOF WEEK 2026. The U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) will host a live cpabilities demonstration during SOF Week 2026 outside of the Tampa Convention Center. USSOCOM collaborates with 10 partner nations, taking over the Tampa Bay waterfront for a simulation featuring the future of special operations technology and tactical innovation on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.

The best locations to view the demonstration are from the Tampa Convention Center, Riverwalk, Harbour Island, and Bayshore Boulevard.

SOF Week will be live streaming it from this site, https://sofweek.org/ussocom-capabilitiesdemonstration/.

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