Military Embedded Systems

2026 USSOCOM Capability Demonstration live, May 20 in Tampa

News

May 18, 2026

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2026. The U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) will host a live cpabilities demonstration during SOF Week 2026 outside of the Tampa Convention Center. USSOCOM collaborates with 10 partner nations, taking over the Tampa Bay waterfront for a simulation featuring the future of special operations technology and tactical innovation on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.

The best locations to view the demonstration are from the Tampa Convention Center, Riverwalk, Harbour Island, and Bayshore Boulevard.

SOF Week will be live streaming it from this site, https://sofweek.org/ussocom-capabilitiesdemonstration/.

 

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