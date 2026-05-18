Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered system of systems platform exhibiting at SOF Week 2026

News

May 18, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered system of systems platform exhibiting at SOF Week 2026
Graphic courtesy Quantum Cyber

SOF WEEK 2026--TAMPA. Defense technology Quantum Cyber is exhibiting its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered system-of-systems platform for autonomous warfare, counter-uncrewed systems, and border security applications at this week's SOF Week 2026 exhibition (May 18-21) in Tampa, Florida. 

The company reported that it will present its autonomous uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), a multimission UAV platform capable of surveillance, interdiction, and payload-delivery operations at extended range.

The vehicle features an operational range of more than 25 km (15.5 miles), encrypted communications, autonomous takeoff and landing, and multipayload mission reconfigurability. 

SOF Week attendees may visit Quantum Cyber at Booth #SD 10 and at the Outpost at Peter O. Knight Airport. 

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