AI-powered system of systems platform exhibiting at SOF Week 2026

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Quantum Cyber

SOF WEEK 2026--TAMPA. Defense technology Quantum Cyber is exhibiting its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered system-of-systems platform for autonomous warfare, counter-uncrewed systems, and border security applications at this week's SOF Week 2026 exhibition (May 18-21) in Tampa, Florida.

The company reported that it will present its autonomous uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), a multimission UAV platform capable of surveillance, interdiction, and payload-delivery operations at extended range.

The vehicle features an operational range of more than 25 km (15.5 miles), encrypted communications, autonomous takeoff and landing, and multipayload mission reconfigurability.

SOF Week attendees may visit Quantum Cyber at Booth #SD 10 and at the Outpost at Peter O. Knight Airport.