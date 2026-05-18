Military Embedded Systems

L3Harris delivers multimission robotic systems to Australian Defense Force

News

May 18, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

T7 photo: L3Harris Technologies

ADELAIDE, Australia. L3Harris Technologies annouced delivery of its advanced robotic systems designed to protect Australian Defense Force (ADF) personnel during dangerous tasks, including neutralizing explosive devices and responding to hazardous-materials threats. 

According to the company announcement, the robotics technology -- the company says that T4 and T7 multimission robotic systems have been delivered to the ADF -- enables the detection, inspection, and neutralization of threats without direct exposure to danger.

Ian Charles, Managing Director, Global Spectrum Superiority Australia, L3Harris, stated: “When an ADF operator uses one of these systems to investigate a suspicious device or clear a dangerous route, they’re better protected from potential harm. With sustainment operations based in Brisbane, we’re ensuring this technology remains mission-ready while strengthening Australia’s sovereign defense capability.”

ADF personnel have completed intensive training at RAAF Base Amberley in Queensland and the Defense Explosive Ordnance Training School in Sydney, which L3Harris says prepared them to deploy these protective systems in real-world scenarios. 

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