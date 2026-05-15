Wireless networking technology for autonomous systems to be showcased by Doodle Labs at SOF Week

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Doodle Labs

TAMPA, Florida. Doodle Labs will showcase wireless networking technology for uncrewed and autonomous systems operating in contested environments at SOF Week, according to a company official.

Amol Parikh, co-CEO of Doodle Labs, says the company plans to demonstrate Mesh Rider radios, Sense electronic warfare resilience capabilities, and multi-band networking technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), tactical drones, loitering munitions, and autonomous platforms. The systems are intended to support adaptive mesh networking, long-range datalinks, and connectivity under electronic warfare pressure.

Parikh says their approach centers on maintaining control, telemetry, and data links when spectrum conditions are degraded. Doodle Labs combines radio hardware with mesh networking software designed to adjust routing, prioritization, and network behavior as radio frequency conditions change, he said.

The company will highlight features such as frequency agility, dual-frequency links, anti-jamming capabilities, mesh networking, and low-probability-of-intercept/detection techniques.

“Special operations forces are often operating in highly dynamic and degraded environments where maintaining assured connectivity can determine mission success,” Parikh said.

He added that SOF Week aligns with the operational problems the company's technology is intended to address, including contested spectrum, distributed operations, electronic warfare, autonomous systems, and mission survivability. The event also gives Doodle Labs a venue to engage with operators, defense leaders, OEMs, and integrators on requirements for autonomous systems, he said.

Looking ahead, the company expects increased demand for adaptive communications, autonomous mesh networking, multi-band operations, and artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted spectrum management. Doodle Labs also expects the industry to continue shifting from standalone drones toward autonomous ecosystems that combine communications, compute, AI, sensors, and mission software, according to the responses.