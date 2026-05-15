USSOCOM Commander Bradley to keynote SOF Week 2026

News

U.S. Department of War photo SOF WEEK 2026 - TAMPA, Fla. – Admiral Frank M. Bradley, 14th commander of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), will deliver the keynote address at the SOF Week 2026 on Tuesday morning, May 19.

Bradley, a U.S. Navy SEAL Officer and 1991 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, has commanded at all levels of special operations, including Joint Special Operations Command, Special Operations Command Central, and Naval Special Warfare Development Group. He has multiple tours in command of joint task forces and was among the first to deploy into Afghanistan following the attacks of September 11, 2001. Additionally, he has served with SEAL Team FOUR, SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team TWO, and the Italian Incursori (Italian SEALs) as an international exchange officer. He earned a Masters in Physics from Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, where he received a provisional patent for his research in 2006.

His staff duty has included service as the Assistant Commander, Joint Special Operations Command as well as the J-3 Technical Operations Division Chief and the Deputy J-3; the Vice Deputy Director for Global Operations for the Joint Staff J-3; the Executive Officer for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr.; and the Deputy Director for CT Strategy for the Joint Staff J-5.​

For more information on the SOF Week agenda and speakers, visit www.sofweek.org.

You can follow coverage of the event throughout the week from the Official SOF Week Show Daily team at https://militaryembedded.com/topics/sofweek.