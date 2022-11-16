Military Embedded Systems

The Rise of Autonomous Technology in the Military and What it Means

Whitepaper

November 16, 2022


5G technology will influence every aspect of warfare. Autonomy is one of six focus areas for Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) in its work with the military. Applications vary from Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET), Future Vertical Lift (FVL), and operating rooms, to cyber applications under development by the U.S. Special Operations Command. Military autonomous use cases often leverage emerging commercial technologies. Likewise, effective test processes will also borrow from established non-military applications. Due to the critical nature of these systems, test solutions must have high accuracy and high-end performance. Download this paper to understand how to establish the proper test processes for these autonomous technologies to ensure operations whenever they are called upon.

