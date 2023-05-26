Air combat training upgrade for U.S. Navy to be supplied by Raytheon

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. The U.S. Navy will receive the Tactical Combat Training System - Increment II (TCTS II), Air Combat Training System (ACMI) from Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, according to a recent statement. The contract involves delivery of both airborne and ground subsystems, designed to meet fielding requirements at various U.S. Navy training ranges.

The TCTS II system is intended to enable aircrews to practice and enhance joint tactics, techniques, and procedures within a National Security Agency-certified secure environment, Raytheon says.

Demonstrated during flight tests on F/A-18 and EA-18G aircraft, the system has extended-range, air-to-air, and air-to-ground networking capabilities that can facilitate real-time data exchanges, the statement reads, adding that the system also has an open architecture design, high-level encryption, substantial computing power, and a robust datalink.

TCTS II is set to replace the Navy's existing ACMI tracking systems with a singular setup to assist training, ranging from tactical aircrew unit level training events to force exercise events globally, both mobile and fixed, the company says.