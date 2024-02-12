Aircraft mission computer from Abaco Systems gets FAA approval

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Abaco Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. AMETEK Abaco Systems' FORCE2C mission computer recently completed its Service of Interest (SOI) reviews, getting official approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after meeting the standards of DO-254 and DO-178C for fixed and rotary wing aircraft, crewed and uncrewed, the company announced in a statement.

The certifications verify that the FORCE2C mission computer aligns with airworthiness regulations for electronic hardware and safety-critical software, the company says, adding that the hardware of the FORCE2C is conduction-cooled and meets the Design Assurance Level (DAL) A.

Central to the FORCE2C is the QorIQ-based SBC314C single board computer (SBC), featuring a Power Architecture T2081 with four processing cores and 8 GB DDR3 SDRAM memory, and the system includes the RAR15XC 3U VPX avionics communications I/O card for demanding, low-power avionics applications where DO-254 compliance is mandatory, the statement reads.