Analog Devices Releases New Precision MEMS IMU Modules

Press Release

ADI expands its IMU portfolio with the ADIS1657x IMU Family. This small but powerful product offers the stability and vibration rejection of the previous tactical grade line, in a rugged 22.4x24.5x14mm package.

The performance density of the ADIS1657x series is highlighted by 2.0°/hr in-run bias stability (gyro), 0.2°/√hr angular random walk, and 2.9 µg in-run bias stability (accelerometer); making this family of products the perfect fit for a wide range of applications from precision instrumentation, to Avionics, and more.