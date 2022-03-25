Avionics for vertical heavy-lift use nabs contract win for Mercury Systems

Military Embedded Systems

ANDOVER, Mass. Mercury Systems won a contract worth $24 million contract award from a leading defense prime contractor for avionics systems that will be used in a rotary-wing platform for the vertical heavy-lift market. 

According to the announcement of the contract win, the avionics suite is aimed at improving operational capabilities of critical systems in the platform while boosting the payload capabilities and range. 

The order is expected to be fulfilled over the next several quarters of fiscal 2022.

