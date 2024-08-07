Military Embedded Systems

Booz Allen to implement MOSA strategy in U.S. Army's Future Vertical Lift program

August 07, 2024

Dan Taylor

U.S. Army photo

MCLEAN, Virginia. Booz Allen Hamilton won a five-year, $506 million contract to support the U.S. Army’s Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team (FVL CFT) and Program Executive Office Aviation (PEO AVN) in enhancing military capabilities through technological solutions, the company announced in a statement.

Specifically, Booz Allen will implement a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) strategy to develop, integrate, and deploy critical technologies for Army aviation, the statement reads.

Booz Allen will partner with the FVL CFT and PEO Aviation to develop and integrate combat systems that support Army aviation vertical lift capabilities in future multi-domain operations, with the aim of improving Reliability, Maintainability, Quality, Supportability, and Interoperability (RMQSI) for weapons systems and evaluating new technologies for implementation across various programs, the statement adds. A team of more than 20 businesses and universities will work on these objectives.

“The FVL CFT and PEO Aviation created a contract with the goal to close the gap between science and technology discovery and experimentation, and rapid deployment of critical technology to the battlefield,” Brian Orr, vice president at Booz Allen and leader of the company’s Army Aviation portfolio, said in the statement. “We assembled the right team of national partners to help improve the survivability, lethality, sustainability, and integration of Army Aviation’s enduring fleet and future systems.”

The effort will include support for technology demonstrations such as Project Convergence (PC) and Experimental Demonstration Gateway Events (EDGE). Booz Allen will provide expertise in digital engineering, analytics, cyber, exercise planning and execution, and software development, the company says.

