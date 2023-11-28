Military Embedded Systems

C-5 aircraft upgrades to be provided to U.S. Air Force by SwRI

News

November 28, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy SwRI

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) won a contract to install monitoring systems on C-5 aircraft under a five-year deal with the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Center for Aircraft Structural Life Extension (CAStLE), the institute announced in a statement.

The project, valued at $4.5 million, involves equipping C-5 aircraft with Loads/Environment Spectra Survey (L/ESS) systems. The C-5, a large military cargo carrier first introduced in 1969, transports large cargo, including other aircraft. The L/ESS system installation aims to capture and analyze usage data for the C-5 fleet, enhancing fleet management and updating maintenance schedules as necessary, the statement reads.

Ongoing monitoring of 20% of the C-5 fleet is essential for assessing the impact on structural health, projecting usage, and evaluating and mitigating any changes in fleet usage, according to the Air Force. SwRI will implement the L/ESS systems on five C-5 aircraft during their regular maintenance at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.

This new system will automatically collect detailed data such as airspeed, altitude, fuel quantity, and flight duration.

