Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to address SOF Week 2024

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo

SOF WEEK 2024 - TAMPA, Fla. – Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will deliver the keynote address at SOF Week 2024 on Thursday morning, May 9, where he will discuss "the power of allies and partners."

Before becoming Chairman on Oct. 1, 2023, Gen. Brown was the 22nd Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force. He earned his commission in 1984 from the Air Force ROTC program at Texas Tech University. Some of his staff tours include Aide-de-Camp to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Director of the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff Executive Action Group. He has commanded a fighter squadron, the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, two fighter wings, and served two command tours at U.S. Air Forces Central Command and Paciﬁc Air Forces.

SOFWeek, an annual conference organized by USSOCOM, brings together military, government, and industry leaders to discuss the latest developments, challenges, and innovations in the realm of special operations forces. The event provides a platform for key stakeholders to share knowledge, best practices, and cutting-edge technologies aimed at improving the capabilities of special operations forces in order to better address the ever-changing global security landscape. For more information, visit

You can follow coverage of the event throughout the week at https://militaryembedded.com/topics/sofweek.