Command and control processing solutions to be demonstrated by Ultra I&C at AUSA

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. Ultra I&C will showcase a suite of command and control technologies at the 2025 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Expo, including its Knox multifunction processors, Maxwell artificial intelligence (AI) agent, and Apex orchestration platform, the company announced in a statement.

According to the company, the Knox processors are built on a 3U OpenVPX rugged framework that is aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. It is designed for edge computing across air, land, and maritime missions. The processors manage diverse data streams and support AI and machine learning workloads in contested and data-heavy environments, the company says.

The Maxwell AI agent automates system monitoring and analysis to improve operational efficiency and reduce operator workload, while the Apex platform provides an open-architecture software environment that connects certified mission applications across security levels through secure APIs, the statement reads. Ultra I&C says the combined systems are intended to enhance data processing, automation, and interoperability to improve decision-making at the tactical edge.