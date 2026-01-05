Early-warning aircraft contract signed between Saab and French defense agency

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Saab AB LINKÖPING, Sweden. Saab entered a contract with the French General Directorate of Armaments (direction générale de l'Armement -- DGA) to deliver two GlobalEye early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, including ground equipment, training, and support.

Information from Saab AB describes GlobalEye as an advanced multidomain AEW&C solution with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land. By providing real-time information to air forces, armies and navies, GlobalEye enables enhanced situational awareness of the surrounding areas and early detection of threats.

The value of the AEW&C contract is reported at SEK 12.3 billion ($1.3 billion), with delivery taking place during 2029-2032.