Emproof and DDC-I Partner to Elevate Embedded Security with Deos and Emproof Nyx

Press Release

Eindhoven, Germany and Phoenix, AZ USA – 14 November 2024 Emproof, an innovator in embedded system security, and DDC-I, a leading supplier of software and professional services for mission- and safety-critical applications, have announced a strategic partnership. Together, the companies are introducing advanced security solutions for Deos™-based systems, detailed in their newly released whitepaper; Advanced Embedded Security with DDC-I Deos and Emproof Nyx.

This collaboration combines the robust capabilities of DDC-I’s Deos real-time operating system (RTOS) with Emproof’s security solution, Emproof Nyx. Designed for industries where cybersecurity is paramount—such as aerospace and defense—this joint solution addresses sophisticated threats, including reverse engineering and exploitation attacks while offering flexible and tailored protection.

Advanced Protection for Critical Systems

As cybersecurity threats escalate, all critical systems require advanced protection. Deos, known for its ability to minimize risks from vulnerabilities like Spectre and Meltdown, already provides a secure platform with strong partitioning and encryption capabilities. However, even with such protections, embedded systems remain exposed to modern threats like reverse engineering, which can lead to IP theft and the discovery of exploitable vulnerabilities.

Emproof Nyx complements Deos by applying advanced binary transformation technology, safeguarding software at the binary level. This prevents reverse engineering and fortifies system components without disrupting the existing development workflow. System developers can tailor security measures on a component-by-component basis, optimizing performance while maintaining robust protection where it's needed most.

“The partnership between DDC-I and Emproof creates a best-in-class security solution for embedded systems,” said Gary Gilliland, Vice President of Marketing at DDC-I. “By combining Deos' reliable real-time operating system with Emproof Nyx, we are helping our customers defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats in the most demanding environments.”

Nils Albartus, Embedded Security Specialist and Technical Marketing Manager at Emproof, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership: “Our collaboration with DDC-I strengthens the security of Deos-based systems in critical industries like aerospace and defense. By integrating Emproof Nyx, system developers gain powerful tools to protect their software at the binary level, helping to ensure that intellectual property and sensitive data remain secure, even in the face of advanced reverse engineering and exploitation attacks.”

For more information on the partnership and to download the whitepaper, visit:

https://www.emproof.com/news-events/emproof-and-ddc-i-partner-to-elevate-embedded-security-with-deos-and-emproof-nyx/

About Emproof

Emproof evolved from the prestigious Ruhr-Universität Bochum, renowned for spearheading the fight against cyber threats. Founders Marc Fyrbiak, Phillip Koppe, and Tim Blazytko united their expertise in hardware and software security to address a critical challenge: the fragility of embedded system security. Emproof’s solution: Emproof Nyx.

Emproof Nyx’s advanced binary transformation technology shields applications and firmware from cyber threats. The code protection feature prevents reverse engineering and intellectual property (IP) theft, while the security hardening feature fortifies software against exploitation attacks written in memory-unsafe languages like C/C++ and more.

Website: https://www.emproof.com/

About DDC-I

DDC-I, Inc. is a global supplier of real-time operating systems, software development tools, custom software development services, and legacy software system modernization solutions, with a primary focus on mission- and safety-critical applications. DDC-I’s customer base is an impressive “who’s who” in the commercial, military, aerospace, and safety-critical industries. DDC-I offers safety-critical real-time operating systems, compilers, integrated development environments and run-time systems for C, C++, and Ada application development. For more information regarding DDC-I products, contact DDC-I at 4545 E. Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028; phone (602) 275-7172; fax (602) 252-6054; e-mail [email protected] or visit http://www.ddci.com/pr2415.