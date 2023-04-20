F-35 avionics support to be provided by GE under new agreement

Military Embedded Systems

April 20, 2023

EVENDALE, Ohio. GE Aerospace has signed an agreement with Lockheed Martin to provide global support for avionics and electrical power systems on the F-35, according to a company statement. The deal aims to ensure the aircraft's reliability and mission readiness as the F-35 fleet continues to expand.

The four-year agreement includes maintenance, repair, and overhaul for GE Aerospace systems on the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. GE Aerospace will service the F-35 systems at their repair and maintenance locations in California, Georgia, and Utah, as well as GE sites in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Long Island, New York; and Cheltenham, United Kingdom, the company says.

GE Aerospace has supported the F-35 since its inception, providing various systems such as the Electrical Power Management System, Standby Flight Display, Remote Input Output Unit, Aircraft Memory System, Fuselage Remote Interface Unit, Missile Remote Interface Unit, Engine Distress Monitoring System, and Ingested Debris Monitoring System, the statement reads.

