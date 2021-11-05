FACE and SOSA aligned avionics demoed by Collins Aerospace

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Collins Aerospace image. CHARLOTTE, N.C. Collins Aerospace, in collaboration with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Parry Labs, Tektonux and Palantir Technologies, conducted a multi-domain operation (MDO) demonstration at the recent Open Group Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) and Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Consortia Technical Interchange Meeting to highlight open systems architecture benefits.

As the integration lead, Collins worked with the team to bring together individual capabilities of government/third-party software and multiple third-party mission computers, including Parry Labs’ Stellar Relay, into a helicopter flight deck using the company’s digital backbone, hardware, software and integration experience.

According to the company, a total of 19 different FACE Units of Portability (UoPs) were integrated into a rotary-wing flight deck, intended to demonstrate that these components had the ability to be moved from one aircraft to another or replaced by a compatible component.

Collins also conducted a similar MDO demonstration with the same industry partners at its new Open Systems Center of Excellence at the recently launched Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Huntsville, Alabama. Officials claimv the CEC was created so Collins can work closely with its service and industry partners on critical Army Aviation initiatives.