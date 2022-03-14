Military Embedded Systems

German C-130 Hercules to be equipped with missile defense system

March 14, 2022

HENSOLDT photo.

GERMANY. Through the acquisition of three Lockheed C-130J-30 and KC-130J Hercules aircraft, the German Bundeswehr has announced it will equip all aircraft with HENSOLDT’s latest generation of defense sensor technology, MILDS Block 2.

According to the company, HENSOLDT will supply a total of 35 sensors to Danish company Terma A/S, which is managing the integration of the systems at Lockheed Martin through Terma Inc. The contracts were signed in 2020.

As of today, officials claim that 20 sensors and the ordered desiccant-kits have already been delivered. By January 2023, the remaining 15 sensors will be delivered. MILDS Block 2 is a passive, true imaging sensor system optimized for detecting emission signatures in the UV solar blind spectral band emitted from an approaching missile exhaust plume.

MILDS Block 2 detects incoming missile threats and indicates the direction of arrival with maximum warning time. MILDS Block 2's high spatial resolution combined with advanced temporal processing provides a very high declaration rate to decrease false alarms. 

 

