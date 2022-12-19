Gripen fighter jet to get avionics, radar, and EW upgrades

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Gripen image courtesy Saab. LINKOPING, Sweden. Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) under which Saab will ensure the continued operability of the JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighter aircraft and install capability enhancements to the aircraft's engine, electronic warfare (EW), and radar capabilities.

The contract announcement described the upgrades as a radar enhancement, which will enable increased performance with an emphasis on enhanced fighter capability along with extended detection and tracking range. The contract also covers upgrades and future-proofing of the avionics system, which will allow the user to perform fast software updates of the sensor function.

The contract -- with an order value of approximately SEK 3.5 billion ($336.3 million), with the order period running from 2023 to 2029.