Gripen fighter jet to get avionics, radar, and EW upgrades

News

December 19, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Gripen image courtesy Saab.

LINKOPING, Sweden. Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) under which Saab will ensure the continued operability of the JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighter aircraft and install capability enhancements to the aircraft's engine, electronic warfare (EW), and radar capabilities. 

The contract announcement described the upgrades as a radar enhancement, which will enable increased performance with an emphasis on enhanced fighter capability along with extended detection and tracking range. The contract also covers upgrades and future-proofing of the avionics system, which will allow the user to perform fast software updates of the sensor function.

The contract -- with an order value of approximately SEK 3.5 billion ($336.3 million), with the order period running from 2023 to 2029. 

