Holt introduces new ARINC 429 repeater

Mission Viejo, Calif. Holt Integrated Circuits released a unique ARINC 429 repeater IC, HI-35851. It can operate autonomously without an MCU or software and is capable of extending cable reach and signal integrity by efficiently reproducing ARINC 429 signals transmitted over long cable runs or noisy environments.

This compact device replaces more complex solutions which typically require software and multiple components to decode, store and encode the ARINC 429 signal prior to retransmission.

Alternate input resistance and output resistance values are provided on the line receiver and line driver respectively, providing flexibility when using external lightning protection circuitry. External digital input control pins are also provided to set the receiver and transmitter data rates and enable data received from a low speed ARINC 429 bus to be re-transmitted on the output bus at high speed. An option to flip the bit order of the received 8-bit ARINC 429 label prior to re-transmission is also provided.

The device also features ARINC 429 digital outputs, which provide an option to utilize an external line driver, for example Holt’s HI-8592, HI-8596 or HI-8597. An additional digital output sets the data rate on the external line driver. Using an external HI-8597 line driver enables a repeater combination capable of running from a single 3.3V power supply which provides lightning protection on the inputs and outputs compliant with RTCA/DO160G Section 22 Level 3 Pin Injection Test Waveforms. No additional external components are needed.

To request information on Holt’s ARINC 429, MIL-STD-1553 and other products, readers should contact Holt at (949) 859-8800, by e-mail at [email protected], or visit the Holt Web site at www.holtic.com.