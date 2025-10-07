Inertial measurement units introduced by Analog Devices

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Analog Devices

NORWOOD, Massachusetts. Analog Devices introduced two new six degrees of freedom (6 DoF) inertial measurement units (IMUs), the ADIS16545 and ADIS16547, designed to deliver tactical-grade performance for applications traditionally served by fiber optic gyros, the company announced in a statement.

The IMUs combine gyroscopes and accelerometers in a compact, factory-calibrated package intended to provide consistent performance across temperature, vibration, and aging conditions, the statement reads. According to the company, the devices achieve gyroscope bias stability as low as 100 degrees per hour and accelerometer stability down to 1 milli-g, offering a balance of precision and size-weight-and-power-cost (SWaP-C) benefits for defense and aerospace systems.

Analog Devices says the IMUs are suited for navigation, guidance, and stabilization functions in platforms where reliability and repeatability are critical, such as uncrewed systems, munitions, and portable targeting equipment.