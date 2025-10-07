Military Embedded Systems

Inertial measurement units introduced by Analog Devices

News

October 07, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Inertial measurement units introduced by Analog Devices
Image via Analog Devices

NORWOOD, Massachusetts. Analog Devices introduced two new six degrees of freedom (6 DoF) inertial measurement units (IMUs), the ADIS16545 and ADIS16547, designed to deliver tactical-grade performance for applications traditionally served by fiber optic gyros, the company announced in a statement.

The IMUs combine gyroscopes and accelerometers in a compact, factory-calibrated package intended to provide consistent performance across temperature, vibration, and aging conditions, the statement reads. According to the company, the devices achieve gyroscope bias stability as low as 100 degrees per hour and accelerometer stability down to 1 milli-g, offering a balance of precision and size-weight-and-power-cost (SWaP-C) benefits for defense and aerospace systems.

Analog Devices says the IMUs are suited for navigation, guidance, and stabilization functions in platforms where reliability and repeatability are critical, such as uncrewed systems, munitions, and portable targeting equipment.

Featured Companies

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Wilmington, Massachusetts 02062
Website
[email protected]
(781) 329-4700
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics
Image via BAE Systems
News
E-2D identification friend or foe service depot to be established for U.S. Navy by BAE Systems

January 15, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Whitepaper
A Practical Guide to Deploying Rugged Computing Solutions in Harsh Environments

January 16, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via SSDL
News
FLOPPYFlash drive to replace old decoy launcher hardware on UK Royal Navy ships

January 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
Comms
Press Release
W5 Technologies Unveils Revolutionary MUOS Extender For Persistent, Reliable Coverage From Low Earth Orbit

January 14, 2026

More Comms