Leonardo UK to highlight avionics, future combat air system at DSEI 2023

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Leonardo UK LONDON, England. Leonardo UK plans to display a variety of its capabilities and products at the Defence Security and Equipment International (DSEI) tradeshow, focusing particularly on its advanced avionics, mission systems, and future combat air development efforts, the company announced on its website.

Specifically, Leonardo will be highlighting its AW149 and AW101 helicopter platforms. For the AW101, the company will focus on its avionics and mission systems, the company says.

The company will also promote its ongoing effort to develop the UK's future combat air system, which it has worked on since 2012. Leonardo UK is one of the founders of Team Tempest alongside the UK Ministry of Defence, BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, and MBDA UK, which has been working toward a new combat air system to be ready for service by 2035, the company says.