Lockheed Martin delivers first C-130J to New Zealand Air Force

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

MARIETTA, Georgia. Lockheed Martin delivered the first of five C-130J Super Hercules tactical airlifters to the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) during a ceremony at Lockheed Martin's facility in Marietta, Georgia, marking the beginning of New Zealand's effort to modernize its airlift capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The RNZAF will operate the new C-130Js, which will be stationed at RNZAF Base Auckland, Whenuapai, and will be operated by 40 Squadron, according to the statement.

The modernization plan was initiated in 2020, replacing the aging fleet of C-130Hs that have been in service for nearly six decades. The C-130J is intended to enhance New Zealand's ability to conduct humanitarian and disaster relief operations, as well as military missions alongside global allies, the statement reads.

This acquisition was made through a Foreign Military Sale with the U.S. Air Force, with a joint project team from New Zealand's Ministry of Defence, the New Zealand Defence Force, the U.S. Air Force, and Lockheed Martin managing the aircraft delivery and training programs.