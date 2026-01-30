MH-139A helicopters to be built for U.S. Air Force by Boeing

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Boeing

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania. Boeing will build four additional MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters and provide related sustainment for the U.S. Air Force under a contract award that brings cumulative program awards to more than $262 million, the company announced in a statement.

The new order follows a September award valued at $173 million for eight aircraft, according to the statement. With the latest contract, Boeing says it is now under contract for 38 MH-139A helicopters.

Boeing says 21 MH-139A aircraft have been delivered to date, including 12 delivered under a low-rate initial production contract awarded in 2023. The company describes the MH-139A as a multi-mission helicopter intended for patrol, search and rescue, and troop and cargo transport.

The aircraft is based on Leonardo’s AW139 commercial platform and fitted with military equipment by Boeing, the statement reads. Boeing says the MH-139A will be used to patrol nuclear missile silos across the U.S. Midwest.