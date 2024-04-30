MH-139A helicopters to be provided to U.S. Air Force by Boeing

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Boeing

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania. Boeing won a $178 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for the production of seven additional MH-139A helicopters, along with sustainment and training support, which increases the total number of MH-139A aircraft ordered by the Air Force to 26, the company announced in a statement.

The MH-139A, known as the Grey Wolf, took its initial flight in December and is currently undergoing further testing. Additional aircraft are at various stages of production, with deliveries of the first Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) aircraft anticipated this summer, the statement reads.

The MH-139A is a versatile helicopter adapted from Leonardo Helicopters’ AW139 that is configured with custom military equipment, supporting a range of missions including patrol, search and rescue, and the transport of troops and cargo, the company says.