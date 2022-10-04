MOSA for future vertical lift agreement reached between U.S. Army, Collins Aerospace

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo couresy Collins Aerospace

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Collins Aerospace is entering into a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army to develop best practices for developing processors for future vertical lift (FVL) platforms via Modular Open System Approaches (MOSA), the company announced in a statement.

The agreement, which is with the Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center, is to "develop best practices, approaches, processes, and methods for airworthiness certification of multicore processors" to "provide faster integration of new capabilities, greater mission flexibility and lower acquisition cost" for FVL platforms, the statement reads.

"[W]e will focus on shortening certification timelines and enhancing affordability" for both the Army and industry, a company official said in the statement.

Collins Aerospace opened a "MOSA Center of Excellence" in Huntsville and has been involved in the Army's FVL programs.