Perigon flight computer to be powered with Intel processor

Collins Aerospace image. CHARLOTTE, N.C. Collins Aerospace announced that its Perigon computer will be the first certified aviation solution to use the Intel Atom x6400E processor. The processor will underpin Perigon’s ability to support customers’ next-gen flight control and vehicle management needs across a range of commercial and defense platforms.

To enable advanced capabilities like single pilot and autonomous operations, officials claim that future aircraft will require an increase in onboard computing power. Supported by Intel’s Atom x6400E, Perigon will aim to deliver 20 times the processing power of Collins’ existing flight control computers and allow customers to load a variety of complex software applications, including fly-by-wire and autonomous flight control.

In addition, the company claims that the Atom x6400E will strengthen Perigon’s ability to operate in harsh aircraft thermal environments by minimizing its power consumption and heat generation. The Intel Airworthiness Evidence Package will also help make Perigon Federal Aviation Administration certifiable to facilitate aircraft level certification.

Perigon will be designed for broad potential applications from commercial air transport, to sixth-gen fighters, to the U.S. Army’s Future Vertical Lift program, to aerial firefighting. Depending on the customer’s needs, Perigon can be configured as simplex, duplex, or triplex redundant, and will be available for commercial or military rotary and fixed wing platforms.