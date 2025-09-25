Military Embedded Systems

Turbofan engine testing completed for Collaborative Combat Aircraft by Pratt & Whitney

News

September 25, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Boeing

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut. Pratt & Whitney completed a round of testing on its small turbofan engine family to validate performance for use on Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), the company announced in a statement.

The testing demonstrated that current production engines can achieve up to 20% greater thrust when configured for uncrewed aircraft applications, the statement reads. The engines, originally developed for commercial platforms, are being adapted for CCA programs that prioritize embedded propulsion to enable maneuverability and range, the company says.

Pratt & Whitney is also conducting additional tests to evaluate airflow and pressure variations when the engines are integrated within an aircraft structure, according to the statement. These assessments use both physical testing and digital twin modeling to monitor how inlet airflow disruptions affect performance, with the goal of refining predictive tools for future installations.

The company states that these efforts are intended to reduce integration risk while meeting cost, schedule, and technical requirements for CCA propulsion systems.

