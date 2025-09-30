VPX computers, mezzanine modules to be provided to U.S. Navy by Curtiss-Wright

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

NEWPORT, Rhode Island. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport (NUWCDIVNPT) will award a sole-source contract to Curtiss-Wright DS, Inc. for VPX-based computing hardware, according to a government solicitation.

The contract is for the supply of several components, including five units of a 6U VPX single-board computer and five XMC-554 mezzanine storage modules, the solicitation states. The procurement also includes rear transition modules and associated software support packages for the VPX6-1961 single-board computer.

The solicitation justifies the sole-source award to maintain hardware and software compatibility, noting that the government estimates the impacts of switching manufacturers would be too costly to offset potential savings from competition, the notice reads. Work will be performed on-site at NUWCDIVNPT in Newport, Rhode Island.

Quotes for the firm-fixed-price contract were due to the government by Oct. 1. The hardware is designated for the launchers, torpedo and depth charge product service code.