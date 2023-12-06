Military Embedded Systems

Holt Integrated Circuits completes transition to new 38,000-sq.-ft. facility

December 06, 2023

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. Holt Integrated Circuits announced the completion of its transition from its Mission Viejo location to a new 38,000-sq.-ft. facility in Aliso Viejo, California, the culmination of a $12.6 million facility investment in 2022.

The new facility will greatly expand Holt’s manufacturing and test capacity, strengthening its market position and providing room for growth into the foreseeable future. All of Holt’s corporate offices will also be situated in the same building, the new location of its worldwide headquarters.

“Holt’s growth over the last number of years has resulted in the need to expand our capacity and capabilities to meet customer and market needs,” said David Mead, President and CEO of Holt. “I am delighted to announce the completion of this move ahead of schedule, which will provide immediate benefit to our customers.”

Holt Integrated Circuits

101 Columbia
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
