6th-generation aircraft development contract for Italy won by industry team

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration courtesy BAE Systems

ROME, Italy. A team of Italian companies has signed a contract for the next development phase of the country's 6th-generation air system, Leonardo announced in a statement.

The phase will involve developing a concept, conducting an assessment, and performing demonstrations that will lay the foundation for Italy's Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), the statement reads.

"These will help define the innovative technologies that will deliver a generational leap forward in national defence capabilities," the statement reads. "The project will generate a positive return for Italy’s national industrial ecosystem, drawing on SMEs, start-ups, universities and the world of research."

The industry team consists of Leonardo, Elettronica, Avio Aero, and MBDA Italia.

"Industry will collaborate with universities, research centres, SMEs and start-ups, allowing for the exchange of knowledge and growth of skills at a national level, all in close partnership with the Italian Ministry of Defence," the statement continues. "The Ministry will be responsible for defining operational needs and directing technological development, drawing on industry support."

Italy has so far earmarked 6 billion Euros for investment in research and development for the GCAP program.