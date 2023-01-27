Military Embedded Systems

6th-generation aircraft development contract for Italy won by industry team

News

January 27, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

6th-generation aircraft development contract for Italy won by industry team
Illustration courtesy BAE Systems

ROME, Italy. A team of Italian companies has signed a contract for the next development phase of the country's 6th-generation air system, Leonardo announced in a statement.

The phase will involve developing a concept, conducting an assessment, and performing demonstrations that will lay the foundation for Italy's Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), the statement reads.

"These will help define the innovative technologies that will deliver a generational leap forward in national defence capabilities," the statement reads. "The project will generate a positive return for Italy’s national industrial ecosystem, drawing on SMEs, start-ups, universities and the world of research."

The industry team consists of Leonardo, Elettronica, Avio Aero, and MBDA Italia.

"Industry will collaborate with universities, research centres, SMEs and start-ups, allowing for the exchange of knowledge and growth of skills at a national level, all in close partnership with the Italian Ministry of Defence," the statement continues. "The Ministry will be responsible for defining operational needs and directing technological development, drawing on industry support."

Italy has so far earmarked 6 billion Euros for investment in research and development for the GCAP program.

Featured Companies

Leonardo

Piazza Monte Grappa n. 4
Rome, 00195
Website
Categories
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Safety Certification
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Synthetic Vision
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Avionics
Illustration courtesy BAE Systems
News
6th-generation aircraft development contract for Italy won by industry team

January 27, 2023
More Avionics
A.I.
Image courtesy Market Forecast
News
Top 10 military AI stories of 2022

January 10, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
News
Cybersecurity contract worth $248 million signed between CACI, NSA

January 24, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
Image courtesy CAES.
News
GPS antennas using M-Code garners CAES contract with Northrop Grumman

January 26, 2023
More Comms