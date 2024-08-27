ATHENA sensor selected for U.S. Army threat detection program

Military Embedded Systems

August 27, 2024

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois. Northrop Grumman Corporation will participate in the initial phase of the U.S. Army's Improved Threat Detection System program, utilizing the company's Advanced Tactical Hostile Engagement Awareness (ATHENA) sensor, the company announced in a statement.

The ATHENA sensor is designed to enhance aircraft survivability by providing 360-degree situational awareness and high-resolution threat detection, capable of geolocating Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) threats such as hostile fire, anti-tank guided missiles, and rocket-propelled grenades, the company says.

ATHENA's integration as a form/fit replacement for legacy sensors allows it to work with existing aircraft countermeasure systems, including the Common Infrared Countermeasure (CIRCM) system, the statement adds.

