Augmented reality vision systems to be showcased by Kopin at SOF Week 2025

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kopin

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts. Kopin Corporation will exhibit its augmented and virtual reality optical systems for soldier and pilot applications at SOF Week 2025, the company announced in a statement.

Kopin’s demonstrations will include the DayVAS and DarkWAVE augmented heads-up display (HUD) modules for day and night use, virtual reality headsets for training environments, and high-brightness MicroLED displays designed for extended reality (XR) integration, the statement reads.

According to the company, these systems aim to improve situational awareness and decision-making through enhanced visual clarity and tailored human-machine interfaces. The technologies are intended for use in both combat and training settings, particularly by special operations forces operating in low-visibility or data-dense environments.

Kopin will also present its ongoing work to define optimal specifications for full-color MicroLEDs in XR HUDs for tactical applications, the company says.

